20-year-old charged with multiple counts of statutory rape involving 13-year-old girl
Published 4:13 pm Friday, August 19, 2022
SALISBURY — Austin David Talbert, 20, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, after an initial investigation, which is still ongoing. He has been charged with 40 counts of statutory rape of a child, 40 counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
These crimes occurred over the course of four months, and involved a 13-year-old female. Talbert failed to take the victim to school as he agreed to do. He was given a $400,000 secured bond and held in the Rowan County Detention Center.