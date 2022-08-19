20-year-old charged with multiple counts of statutory rape involving 13-year-old girl

Published 4:13 pm Friday, August 19, 2022

By Staff Report

Austin David Talbert

SALISBURY — Austin David Talbert, 20, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, after an initial investigation, which is still ongoing.  He has been charged with 40 counts of statutory rape of a child, 40 counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

These crimes occurred over the course of four months, and involved a 13-year-old female.  Talbert failed to take the victim to school as he agreed to do.  He was given a $400,000 secured bond and held in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Comments

More News

David Freeze Day 18: Fun in Louisiana

Civitan celebrates 100 years

West Rowan up 31-7 over Salisbury when reports of gunfire clear stadium; no guns found and scene called all clear

Court opens door to voiding state Voter ID amendment

Print Article