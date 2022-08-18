Rowan County Fair returns, booth and vendor spots still available

SALISBURY — The annual Rowan County Fair returns Sept. 19 for a week of rides, food and an assortment of vendors to complete the experience.

Businesses, food trucks, civic groups, political candidates and churches are encouraged to be a part and rent a booth on the fairgrounds outside or indoors. Applications can be found at rowancountyfair.net

The cost of space ranges and is non-refundable. A regular option costs $250 indoors, $800 for outdoors or food. A corner space indoors costs $500. Booths promoting haunted house/trail attractions are prohibited to have individuals dressed in costumes but may have the booth decorated.

Applications and fees must be turned in by Sept. 7. For questions, contact Randall Barger at 704-640-2326.