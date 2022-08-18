Rowan Arts Council accepting Grassroots Grants applications

The Rowan Arts Council has set Friday, Aug. 26, as the deadline for the 2022-2023 Grassroots Grants applications.

Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council’s Grassroots Arts Program has provided North Carolina citizens access to quality arts experiences. Using a per capita based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils. Rowan Arts Council serves as the North Carolina Arts Council’s partner in awarding subgrants to local organizations for arts programs in Rowan County.

Applications are available for non-profit organizations whose purpose is to promote and develop diverse cultural arts programming in Rowan County. Funding priority is given to qualified arts organizations, arts in education programs conducted by qualified artists and other community organizations that provide arts programs in the county. Grassroots funds are not generally awarded to arts organizations that receive funding through the North Carolina Arts Council’s General Support Program. Projects must occur between July 1, 2022, and May 15, 2023. Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Rowan Arts Council website at https://www.visitsalisburync.com/arts-council/grants/grassroots/

The Rowan Arts Council will also mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications must be received no later than Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 5 p.m.

The Rowan Arts Council is available to assist interested applicants in preparing competitive grants. Grant applications are evaluated by a diverse panel of community members and voted on by the Rowan Arts Council Board of Directors. Awards will be announced in late October.

For questions or more information, contact Rowan Arts Council at 704-638-3100 or email pullium@visitrowancountync.com