Partners in Learning bringing special needs fashion show back in person

SALISBURY — September is the time for Partners in Learning’s annual fashion show, and this year it is coming back in person.

Norma Honeycutt, Partners In Learning Executive Director says, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year, no, it’s not Christmas.

Partners In Learning’s sixth Annual “Just As I Am” Special Needs Fashion show will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. This year’s event will be the first in-person event since the pandemic and features new exciting experiences. “After going virtual for two years we knew we needed to do something to celebrate being back in person. This year we secured hometown stars to put on a show that will bring high energy, love, and excitement,” Development Director Amy Vestal said.

Owners of 3 jem’s and Tik Tok stars, Jenna Faggart and Meredith Little will MC this year’s event, and Emilee Stamper will be working behind the scenes to ensure the models are runway ready.

“3 jem’s has been a supporter of our Fashion Show since the beginning. They always take the time to style our families in the latest fashions and donate the clothing to the models. With it being a fashion show, we wanted to put fashion and fun in the spotlight for our sixth year. “During the pandemic, I joined Tik Tok and started following the trio and their store. They could always brighten my day with their upbeat energy and positivity. This is just what we needed for our first back-in-person event. So I reached out and was thrilled when they agreed to be our MC,” Vestal said.

Faggart, known as jenna.and.her.gents on TikTok, posts positive dance and comedy content and has over 700,000 followers, and was on NBC’s Dancing With Myself. She also used to be a teacher, before she and her sisters opened up 3 jem’s Boutique. “Beyond the fame, what makes them the best for this show, is they are all mothers. Moms who know how to interact with young children, make them smile, and above all have fun,” says Amy Vestal.

“We are beyond honored to be asked to MC this year’s “Just As I Am” Fashion Show. We love everything that it stands for and feel lucky to be a part. We can’t wait to bring the fun, and cheer on these amazing children as they strut their stuff down the runway!” says, Faggart said.

The annual Special Needs Fashion Show, Just As I Am, is held in memory of Jacob Usher, an alumni student with Down Syndrome who passed away due to a congenital heart defect at the age of seven. It provides community awareness about developmental disorders, as well as the need to serve those families in our community. Funds raised from this annual event support Partners In Learning’s Dr. Shirley P Ritchie Scholarship Fund. Our scholarship helps to provide funding for families who can not afford educational or therapeutic services, adaptive equipment, classroom support and materials, and family support services.

This year’s fashion show will also include an online silent auction. For those who are unable to

attend in person, the show will be live streamed to YouTube.

Donations can be made by mailing a check to 2386 Robin Rd. Salisbury, NC 28144 or by visiting epartnersinlearning.org. Tickets to the event can also be purchased on their website.