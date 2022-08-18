North Rowan tops East Rowan 34-14 in first game of season

GRANITE QUARRY — North Rowan forced eight turnovers and Jaemias Morrow rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, lifting the Cavs to a season-opening 34-14 victory at East Rowan Thursday night.

Morrow scored on a 23-yard TD burst in the opening quarter and rumbled 33 yards for another score midway through the second period. East closed within 13-7 early in the second half when Ti’Jon Everhart (20 carries, 97 yards) took a handoff from first-year quarterback Gavin Walker (20-for-44, 247 yards) scored on 2-yard run. Morrow answered when he broke an 80-yard TD run on North’s next play from scrimmage.

“He’s a special kid,” said third-year North coach Nygel Pearson. “We’ve just got to get him to carry the load for us on both offense and defense. A lot of our guys were winded today.”

Junior defensive back Tsion Kelly collected three of Walker’s six interceptions. North quarterback Jeremiah Alford passed for 48 yards and rushed for 63 and a fourth-quarter touchdown. Teammate Khor’on Miller closed the scoring when he picked off a pass and returned it 52 yards for a TD with 2:57 remaining.

East held an 18-11 advantage in first downs and a 318-315 edge in total yards. Everhart scored his second touchdown on a 3-yard smash up the middle in the fourth quarter.

