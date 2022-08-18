Jayvee football: Hornets edge Falcons

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — Salisbury edged West Rowan 24-22 in an exciting jayvee football game on Thursday.

West quarterback Brant Graham had a rushing touchdown and threw for two touchdowns.

Salisbury had a kickoff return touchdown from Jaylin Smith.

Hez Krider and Jaylin Johnson had rushing TDs for the Hornets.

PATs made the difference. Krider, Johnson and Nemo Mason ran for 2-point conversions.

Macari Honeycutt and Jackson Sparger made interceptions for Salisbury.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson put up a fight before losing a 6-0 defensive struggle with Statesville.

Tristan Clawson had a great all-round effort for the Cougars.

James Rockwell excelled punting and catching passes.

Elijah Morgan recovered a fumble.

‘”We’ll get better on offense,” Carson head coach Jonathan Lowe said. “Lots of things to work on, but we’ve also got a lot to build off of as well. Overall, for a first jayvee game, this was not bad.”

•••

In other jayvee games, East Meck shut down A.L. Brown 18-0 and Mooresville pounded Davie 41-14.

East Rowan, North Rowan and South Rowan did not play.