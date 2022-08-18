Eight have filed for school board seats

SALISBURY — Several more people have thrown their names into the Rowan-Salisbury Schools board races since the round of opening day filings in July.

Incumbents Kevin Jones and Lynn Marsh filed on the first day along with Michael Chapman and Ruth Marohn. Chapman is competing for the seat Marsh was appointed to last year in the Southeast area and Marohn is competing for the South area seat held by board chair Dean Hunter.

Hunter has not filed as of Wednesday, though he previously told the Post he intends to run for reelection. Filing closes on Friday at noon.

Rashid Muhammad, a Spencer alderman and youth counselor, filed for the North area seat on Aug. 8 in a challenge to Jones.

Special area seat incumbent Jean Kennedy, who was uncertain about running for reelection ahead of the filing period, filed on Wednesday. Sabrina Harris filed for the special area seat on Aug. 11. Kennedy is a retired educator and Harris owns an arts incubator in Salisbury.

Ebony Boyd is currently the only candidate for the West area seat. West area seat incumbent Travis Allen is the Republican nominee for Rowan County sheriff and the likely victor in November’s general election. He intends to finish his term on the board of education as he hopes to step into retiring sheriff Kevin Auten’s shoes.

Boyd has spent her career in education. She currently works in career services at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem and is a former RSS teacher at North Middle, Knox Middle and Summit Virtual Academy. She attended RSS schools and graduated from Salisbury High School as well.

She told the Post she learned how impactful the board is while she was teaching. She said she wants to be a voice for teachers. She also said she wants to be able to speak to parents and students in the current time.

“Often times, we have people on the board who are former educators, but they taught 15 or 20 years ago and education has changed drastically,” Boyd said.

The North, West, South, Southeast and special area seats will all be on the ballot Nov. 8. There is an unusual number of seats up for grabs this year because only half a term in the Southeast seat is up for grabs.

Susan Cox resigned from the seat in 2021, only a year into her term, to move to Guilford County. The board subsequently appointed Marsh to serve until the next general election per state statute for filling board vacancies. After the remainder of Cox’s term is finished in 2024 the seat will return to a regular four-year term.