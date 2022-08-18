Blotter 8/18

In Salisbury Police reports

• A report of fraud of a victim on Kesler Street was taken that appears to have occurred between 1:52 p.m. July 29 and 1:51 Aug. 15. Total estimated loss $650.

• Property damage was reported on Sunset Drive that occurred just before 5 p.m. Aug. 15.

• Property damage from a hit and run on South Jake Alexander Boulevard between 6:55 and 7 p.m. Aug. 15.

• An assault was reported on Cedar Street at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 16.