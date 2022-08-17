NCDOT’s Division 9 that includes Rowan honored for highway wildflowers

RALEIGH –When the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Wildflower Program first started in 1985, no one could imagine just how popular the initiative would become. Now, the beautiful sight of wildflowers blooming along North Carolina’s highways never fails to bring smiles to the faces of travelers across the state.

To help promote the program, awards sponsored by The Garden Club of North Carolina are given to the best-looking flower beds in each region of the state. The 2021 Wildflower Awards were presented during the August Board of Transportation meeting by Roadside Environmental Engineer David Harris.

Second place in the Best Overall Division Wildflower Program went to Division 9, which includes Stokes, Forsyth, Davie, Davidson, Rowan. Division 13, which includes Rutherford, McDowell, Burke, Mitchell, Yancey, Madison and Buncombe counties was first.

“The program has come a long way from when we used to plant buckets of seeds by hand. We appreciate how hard our crews work every day to create detailed flower beds for everyone to enjoy,” said Harris. “The Wildflower Program is a long-lasting initiative that not only makes North Carolina more beautiful, but also helps sustain the pollinator population.”

The awards recognize the efforts of NCDOT staff who carry out the program and enhance the overall appearance and environmental quality of the state’s highways.

“I would like to thank those responsible for establishing and preserving the partnership between the Garden Club of North Carolina and the NCDOT Wildflower program,” said Chairman of Roadside Development Pat Cashwell. “It has been my privilege and honor to organize the judging of the entries each year and presenting the awards is a real joy. I sincerely hope this partnership will continue for many years to come.”

Other Wildflower Awards were given for beds that bloomed in 2021 and the winners are:

William D. Johnson Daylily Award:

First Place – Division 13, I-240 at MM 4A Buncombe County

Second Place – Division 12, I-85 at U.S. 74 Gaston County

Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Eastern Region:

First Place – Division 2 – U.S. 70 at NC 148 Lenoir County

Second Place – Division 3 – I-140 at U.S. 17 New Hanover County

Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Central Region:

First Place – Division 7 – U.S. 220 South Guilford County

Second Place – Division 8 – I-85 at Hopewell Church Road, Randolph County

Best Regional Wildflower Planting, Western Region:

First Place – Division 12 – I-85 at U.S. 74 Gaston County

Second Place – Division 14 – I-26 Henderson County

A Flickr album with photos of the winners is available here.