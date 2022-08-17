Man seriously injured after shooting on Partee Street
Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, August 17, 2022
SALISBURY — Salisbury Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Partee Street.
On arrival, officers found a man who had injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening.
One neighbor said she was in her kitchen just two doors away when she heard “about five shots, and then the ambulance — it came almost right away.”
The incident remains under investigation.