Local golf: Lyerly in playoff to advance in U.S. Amateur

PARAMUS, N.J. — Nick Lyerly is still alive in the 122nd U.S. Amateur that is being played on two New Jersey courses.

The former East Rowan and current UNC Greensboro standout looked like he would have a short stay in the tournament after shooting a 5-over 76 on Monday, a round that included one birdie and a double bogey.

But Lyerly came back with an even-par 70 on Tuesday. He overcame another double bogey with the help of three birdies.

Lyerly’s 76-70 scorecard after stroke play put him in a 15-way tie for 54th in an elite field.

Sixty-four golfers will advance to match play. Eleven of the 15 who tied for 54th will make it.

There’s a playoff scheduled for today. Lyerly will be on the 15th tee at 8:03 a.m.

Round-of-64 match play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Peacock and Golf Channel will have live coverage beginning at 3 p.m.