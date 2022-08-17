High school cross country: Julian, Borst set the pace

Staff report

SALISBURY — South Rowan’s Eli Julian was recognized as the county’s top male runner in cross country and track and field for the 2021-22 school year and enters a new cross country season with lofty goals and an eye on breaking all-time records.

Julian ran a strong 16:26 right out of the gate on Tuesday evening in the Rowan County Pre-County Meet held at Dan Nicholas Park.

Julian won by more than a minute. Most of the suspense was generated by a tight race for second place.

Julian’s effort led South to a 30-34 victory over Carson, and the Raiders and Cougars may battle like that all season.

South’s Grayson Cromer was fifth in 17:52. South’s other scorers were Brice Burleson (6th), Aaron Jones (7th) and Brian Hickman (11th).

West Rowan’s Ethan Wilson was runner-up in 17:40.

Jorge Clemente-Garcia led Carson with 17:42 for third place. Carson freshman Eric Gillis took fourth in 17:44.

West (82) was a distant third, topping East (91) and Salisbury (144).

•••

In the girls race, Carson senior Makayla Borst was the individual winner in 21:46 and led the Cougars (48) to first place in the team scoring in a good battle with East (52), South (53) and West (61).

Carson’s Emily Landaverde finished fourth in 23:27. The other scorers for the Cougars were Hayley Borst (12th), Mackenzie Todd (13th) and Kinsley Fowler (18th).

West’s Katie Roberts was runner-up in 22:43.

Madison Beaver’s third-place effort (23:11) led the Raiders. Sadie Featherstone (23:33) placed fifth and was the top runner for the Mustangs.