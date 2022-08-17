Disturbance call leads to man’s arrest on gun, drug charges

SALISBURY — Police responding to a reported disturbance Monday night ended up arresting a man on drug and gun possession charges.

According to reports, just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night police were called to Mahaley Avenue near Parkview Circle, and as they arrived, a vehicle pulled away. Officers signaled for the driver to stop, and he pulled over.

Police searched the vehicle and found drugs, and the driver, Kenderrick Rashied Carter, 31, was in possession of a stolen gun.

Carter was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sell and/or deliver drugs, simple drug possession, possession of a controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling and/or vehicle for the illegal drug trade.

Carter was held on a $25,000 bond until his court date Wednesday.