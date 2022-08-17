China Grove man sentenced for firearms, narcotics violations; human trafficking charge pending

GREENSBORO — Garrett Wayne Zabloudil, of 220 Jandale Circle, China Grove, pleaded guilty to firearms and narcotics violations and was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday.

Zabloudil received an active sentence of 99 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons stemming from a case generated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in which 17 firearms, 6,000 rounds of various types of ammunition, 10 grams of methamphetamine and over $15,000 in U.S. currency were seized.

Zabloudil was a convicted felon with a lengthy felony record at the time of the investigation and was federally prohibited from owning firearms and/or ammunition. He has a pending charge in Tennessee for human trafficking.