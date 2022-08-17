Blotter for Aug. 17

In Salisbury Police reports

• Police investigated a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 1500 block of N. Jackson Street that occurred about 3:15 p.m. Aug. 13. No injuries were reported in the incident and it remains under investigation.

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from Wedgewood Drive between 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 13.

• Nichelle Nicole Cherry, 29, was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with trafficking of heroin.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies took a report of a fraud that occurred on Academy Street, Cleveland, between noon, June 25, 2018, and noon July 12, 2022. Total estimated loss $56,501.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported on Grandeur Drive that occurred between 9 p.m. Aug 12 and 12:35 p.m. Aug. 13. Total estimated loss $800.

• Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft from Grand Oaks Drive, Rockwell, that occurred between midnight and 7 a.m. Aug. 14. Total estimated loss $8,750.