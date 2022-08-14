Compleat KiDZ shows off new Salisbury location

Compleat KiDZ held a grand opening event Friday to showcase the business that seeks to have a different approach toward helping those on the autism spectrum or with other special needs.

The company, founded in 1989, has facilities in Apex, Chapel Hill, Concord, Huntersville, Hickory, Lincolnton, Belmont and Gastonia.

It is now housed in the same building as the Salisbury Post at 131 W. Innes St. in Salisbury

A primary service offered is Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) or behavior therapy, which helps children with autism and other learning disorders to grow and thrive.

Adi Khindaria is primary shareholder of the business and learning advocate Caitlin Aldrich took part in Friday’s activities.