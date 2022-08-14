Blotter for Aug. 14

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies investigated the report of a burglary on Catfish Road, Richfield, that occurred at 5:16 p.m. on Aug. 10. Total estimated loss $1,030.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Grandeur Drive, Salisbury was reported to have occurred between 6 p.m. Aug. 9 and 7 a.m. Aug. 10. Total estimated loss $125.

• Shannon Gail Priolo, 48, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with breaking and entering into vehicles.

• Terry Gene Carruth, 63, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with felony larceny.

• Jonathan Bradley Moore, 32, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with assault on a government official.

In Salisbury Police reports

• An unknown person, at 100 South Church Street, between 3 and 4 p.m., Aug. 10, brandished a weapon without pointing it at anyone and stated “you better not be here tomorrow” at the protestors standing on the corner of West Innes St and South Church St.

The person was in a white-, cream- or yellow-colored Hyundai-style vehicle.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Standish Street was reported to have occurred at 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Total estimated loss $500.

• Shannon Gail Priolo, 48, was arrested Aug 10 and charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering into motor vehicles, obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny, and credit card fraud.

• Brian Keith White, 51, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and common law robbery.