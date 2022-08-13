Waterworks Visual Arts Center appoints new board members

SALISBURY — Waterworks Visual Arts Center welcomes three new members to the board of directors.

Newly elected to serve three-year terms are Josh Brewer, artist/photographer; Ginger Cartwright, legal counsel and director of Gang Prevention Study at Livingstone College; and Kathryn Setzer Lipscomb, attorney-at-law/partner with Shelby, Pethel and Hudson, PA.

“We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding new members to the Waterworks Visual Arts Center Board of Directors. They each bring a spirit of civic pride, along with talents and expertise to strengthen Waterworks as a significant community and regional resource,” said Executive Director Anne Scott Clement.

Re-elected for a second term is Bruce Wilson, owner of Fine Frame Gallery. At-large board members include State Alexander III, executive assistant to the president and vice president of communications and public relations at Livingstone College; Earl Givens Jr., dean of learning resources at Catawba College; Debbie Hoffman, art educator and teacher; and Pamela Sofley, gourd artist and basket weaver.

On July 27, the board of directors of Waterworks Visual Arts Center elected officers for 2022-2023. Ed Hull, retired executive and community leader, enters his third term as board president, along with Kathleen Bergeron, an independent marketing, public relations and business communications consultant, as first vice president. Sarah White-Harvey, retired financial applications manager and artist will serve as vice president of finance; Dr. Deborah Lucas, diagnostic imaging physician at the Salisbury VA Hospital as secretary; and Danny Powell Jr., president of SALCOA Contracting, Inc. as vice president of facilities. Clement comments that, “their professional expertise and leadership contributes significantly in fulfilling Waterworks’ mission and strategic goals.”