Upcoming pesticide training sessions

Rowan County Extension

All private pesticide license applicators are required to obtain two hours of “V” training and two hours of “X” training for recertification. N.C. Cooperative Extension of Rowan County and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are offering various opportunities to help you achieve this requirement. Due to COVID-19, space is limited and all participants must register in advance. All training will be held at the N.C Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center at 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

Private Pesticide Training – 2 hours “V” Opportunities

Aug. 17, from 6-8 p.m.

https://go.ncsu.edu/aug17vcredit

Sept. 14, from 9-11 a.m.

https://go.ncsu.edu/sept14vcredit

Private Pesticide Training – 2 hours of credits will be offered in the following categories: A B D G H I K L M N O T X

Aug. 30, from 9-11 a.m.

https://go.ncsu.edu/aug30credits

Sept. 26, from 6-8 p.m.

https://go.ncsu.edu/sept26credits

If you are not able to register online through the links above, please call the Rowan County office at 704-216-8970 to be added or email Pesticide Coordinator Morgan Watts at amwatts@ncsu.edu.