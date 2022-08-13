St. Stephen’s Lutheran homecoming

Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 13, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church is celebrating 185 years of ministry. The church’s annual homecoming will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Sunday school at 10 a.m. will be led by Pastor Constance Garrett. Worship with communion will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Mark Beam as guest preacher. A catered lunch will follow in the fellowship building. Please RSVP for the lunch by Aug. 21 — leave a voice message on the church phone at 704-279-3768. Donations will be received to defray the cost of the meal. St. Stephen’s Lutheran is located at 4401 St. Stephen’s Church Road in Gold Hill.

