St. Luke Hallie Hawkins to celebrate Missionary Day

The St. Luke Hallie Hawkins missionaries are celebrating their annual Missionary Day on Sunday, Aug 14.

The program at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 410 Hawkinstown Road, begins at 2 p.m. The church is led in worship and celebration by the Rev. Marcus L. Fairley, and the program will feature music by saxophonist Joshua Jeter.

The theme is “Worshipping God doing missionary work through music” and all are welcome. Those attending are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Rowan Helping Ministries.