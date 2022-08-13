Saving Grace Farm fundraiser Sept. 24

GOLD HILL — Saving Grace Farm is celebrating 22 years as Rowan County’s only Equine Assisted Services organization by holding a whiskey/bourbon tasting fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 24, from 6-10 p.m. at Morgan Ridge Vineyards.

The event includes cowboy grub, non-alcoholic beverages, dancing, a live band and contests, so dress in your best cowboy/cowgirl attire. A silent auction and cash bar will be provided by Morgan Ridge.

Proceeds assist families of children with special needs, veterans, trauma survivors, youth at-risk and others. Funds raised will provide needs-based tuition assistance to families. Veterans and EMS personnel receive services for free.