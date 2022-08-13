Girls on the run set for fall, holding fundraising event

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont is creating teams for the fall for grades third through eighth and is hosting its fifth annual Sneaker Soiree.

Registration is open at pinwheel.us/register/index/GOTR-GP-F22-Registration

Organizers look forward to girls having an opportunity to make new friends as they pick their programming location and they will provide support to girls’ social, emotional and physical health.

Interested in coaching? Volunteer coaches do not need to be runners but you can get more information at gotrgreaterpiedmont.org/coach

Email Lindsay Peiffer at lindsay.peiffer@girlsontherun.org for more details.

The fundraising event supports scholarships to increase program inclusion for all girls and will be held Oct. 7 from 7-10 p.m. at The Venues at Langtree in Mooresville.

The evening will raise funds to support program advancement and scholarship funds so every girl can experience the transformative social and emotional impact of the group.

Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks and dancing, as well as a silent auction, wine pull, shopping with Kendra Scott and games to win prizes.

Tickets are on sale at SneakerSoiree22.givesmart.com. Sponsorships available for businesses.

Special thanks to event sponsors: Novant Health, Carolina Complete Health, EnergyUnited, Lake Norman Women and Currents Magazine as well as station sponsors, Kendra Scott, The Kilted Buffalo, Summit Seltzer, The Posh Balloon, Alpha-Lit Charlotte and David Edward.

Girls on the Run is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations are tax deductible. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, the group is now an international nonprofit organization that has served more than 2 million girls. It hosts more than 330 5Ks per year. For more information, go to www.girlsontherun.org.