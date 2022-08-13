Eury nominated for voice award at conference
Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 13, 2022
Vince Eury was nominated for a Voice Award at this year’s One Voice Conference Awards Ceremony in Dallas, Texas.
He attended the event on Saturday, Aug. 6, and was one of seven nominated in the Political Commercial-Best Overall Performance category, which Eury voiced for Constance Lov Johnson’s run for N.C. Senate. Submissions were accepted from the United States and Canada.
His website is www.vinceeury.com for more information.