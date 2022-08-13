Eury nominated for voice award at conference

Published 12:00 am Saturday, August 13, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

Vince Eury — submitted photo
Vince Eury was nominated for a Voice Award at this year’s One Voice Conference Awards Ceremony in Dallas, Texas.
He attended the event on Saturday, Aug. 6, and was one of seven nominated in the Political Commercial-Best Overall Performance category, which Eury voiced for Constance Lov Johnson’s run for N.C. Senate. Submissions were accepted from the United States and Canada.
His website is www.vinceeury.com for more information.

Comments

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More News

Eagle project completes bridge at Community Park

David Freeze Day 12: Three states behind and soon to be four

St. Luke Hallie Hawkins to celebrate Missionary Day

Waterworks Visual Arts Center appoints new board members

Print Article