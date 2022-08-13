Area Sports: New RCYFL registers 350 youngsters

From staff reports

Rowan Youth Football League registration is closed.

Over 350 youngsters were registered over the last few months for football and cheerleading.

This is a new league headed by Martin Rogers and KC Coffey, who were longtime coaches in the old league, which served Rowan County well for decades.

Practices will begin Tuesday, Aug. 16, for teams all over the county.

Debbie Loflin-Benge, Mike Kennerly and Kent Ryan, the board of directors for the former RCYFL, retired back in November and donated all of their equipment to the new league, and their have been a number of fundraisers to provide new equipment.

Legion baseball

Casey Gouge (West Rowan, Catawba) was named to the American Legion Baseball All-Academic Team and will receive a $2,500 scholarship as the representative for the Southeast Region as well as $500 for being the state winner.

The announcement was made Friday in Shelby.

College football

Livingstone student-athletes reported on Wednesday and practiced for the first time on new turf field at Alumni Memorial Stadium on Friday morning.

LC will hold seven pracice sessions before school starts on Aug. 22.

Livingstone will have scrimmages on Aug. 20 and 27.

“We have established a great foundation for our team, the work started before August 12, and the journey begins September 3,” head coach Sean Gilbert said.

•••

Catawba held its first officia scrimmage on Saturday.

College basketball

Davidson-Davie Community College held an official signing for Jamarius Hairston (Carson) with East Tennessee State.

College volleyball

Morgan Hester, former Carson standout and Catawba player, has been hired as an assistant coach at Catawba.

•••

Stefanie Shutt (Carson) will play for Davidson-Davie Community College.

College soccer

Catawba’s women’s team received conference championship rings.

Catawba set a program records with 18 wins and was ranked as high as seventh nationally.

Catawba played an exhibition game on Saturday against Belmont Abbey and kicks off the regular season at home against Tampa on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

College athletics

Christie Ward has been announced as Catawba College’s Deputy Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator by Director of Athletics.

Ward will assist and support Director of Athletics Michelle Caddigan by providing leadership, organization, administrative oversight and evaluation for the Department of Athletics.

Youth track

Rowan athletes competed well in the International Youth Track and Field Championships held in Lndover, Md.

Athletes from 16 states, Canada, Barbados and Puerto Rico participated.

8U Boys

Braejohn Ellis

Turbo Javelin – 1st- 58 feet, 8 inches

9-10 Boys

Braxton Ellis

Turbo Javelin – 1st- 72-6

Shot Put – 3rd- 22-5

11-12 Boys

Bralin Ellis

Shot Put – 4th- 32-5

Discus – 5th- 63-4

13-14 Boys

Brenden Ellis

Javelin – 2nd- 86-8

15-16 Girls

Brittany Ellis

Shot Put – 1st- 38-8

Discus – 1st- 106-3

Javelin – 1st- 97-11

.

HS cross country

The Pre-Rowan County Meet is set for Tuesday at Dan Nicholas Park.

The boys will run at 5 p.m., with the girls at 5:30 p.m.

Rebekah Julian is setting up the course. The Old Timers and New Timers are providing the timing.

The Rowan County Championships are set for Oct. 6 at Dan Nicholas Park.

The South Piedmont Conference Championships will be at Concord’s Frank Liske Park on Oct. 20.

HS baseball

Northwest Cabarrus pitcher Tanner Kaler announced a commitment to the Charlotte 49ers.

HS soccer

In Cabarrus Community Cup action, South Rowan won 1-0 vs. Northwest Cabarrus on a goal by Ozzie Pulido.

Summer baseball

Steven Smith (West Rowan, Caldwell Tech) and Luke Osteen (Gardner-Webb), who has many Rowan connections, were named All-Southern Collegiate Baseball League pitchers. They played for the Mooresville Spinners.

`