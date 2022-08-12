Welcome back! Officers line up to greet elementary students

Published 12:03 am Friday, August 12, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — For the second year in a row, Salisbury Police officers lined up to welcome students at a local school for their first day of classes.

Part of the overall police goal is to build strong, positive relationships with students while they are in school, so that trust and bond carries over into adulthood. It is part of community policing efforts, according to Chief Jerry Stokes.

“We are fully committed to establishing positive relationships with the people we serve,” Stokes posted on the department’s web site. This is just one small example, he noted, but it carries a hefty message.

