Blotter: August 12

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

A larceny was reported to have occurred on NC Highway 153, China Grove between 12:01 and 7:14 a.m. Aug. 9. Total estimated loss $300.

Deputies investigated a report of the theft of electricity from a residence on Wind Swept Way, Rockwell that was reported Aug. 9. Total estimated loss $3,928.

A report of a larceny from a motor vehicle was reported on Hobson Road, Cleveland between 4:03 p.m. Aug. 3 and 3:03 p.m. Aug. 9. Total estimated loss $800.

Deputies investigated the report of a theft from a motor vehicle on West C Street, Kannapolis about 7 p.m. Aug. 9. Total estimated loss $10.