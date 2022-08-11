Veteran displaying flag at park says he was threatened by driver with firearm

SALISBURY — One of the veterans who has been standing on the corner of Bell Tower Green holding an American flag said he had the barrel of a gun pointed at him Wednesday afternoon and was told, “Don’t be here tomorrow.”

Thomas “Ski” Kopetzky has been among those holding U.S. flags and waving as traffic passes by to show support for having a flag permanently installed in the park. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, he said a “dirty, white Hyundai or Honda” pulled up to the intersection of West Innes and Church streets and the driver with face tattoos pointed the barrel of a gun at Kopetzky.

Kopetzky said he did not think too much of it since he has had guns pointed at him all his life.

“I don’t fear anything,” Kopetzky said. “I swore to protect this country as a Marine and I’ll continue doing my part.”

According to him and Carl Doby, another veteran who is also a supporter of installing a flag at the park, people drive by daily giving them the middle finger and trying ways to shoo them off the corner. However, they also said that many cars honk and wave at them in support as they pass by.

“We want our veterans to be recognized for how they served this county,” Doby said. “Not everybody agrees. I don’t understand because they’re all American patriots.”

Kopetzky did not report the incident to the police because he said such threats are similar to others he faced as a Marine. Instead of being intimidated, he decided to continue raising the American flag until a decision is made to put one in at Bell Tower Green.

“We have not received any reports of this situation,” said Sgt. Russ DeSantis of the Salisbury Police Department. “I would advise anyone who has anything like this happen to them to call 911 immediately.”

At its last meeting, Salisbury City Council heard from veterans who were restating their request to have a permanent U.S. flag installed at the park, to the left of the entrance. They were told that any changes to the park would have to go through a process by an advisory board to be recommended to the council.

Some were saying the city had already signed an agreement with the previous, private owners of the park that a flag pole was not to be put up, but according to Mayor Karen Alexander, that is not true.

“In no way is the council against anything,” Alexander said. “The mayor has no unilateral control, they are a spokesperson on behalf of the entire board. We want to respect the property because it was funded by many private donors, along with state and county donations. To make any change, it is to be recommended by an advisory board before coming to the council for a vote of approval.”

According to the mayor and a Post “Ask Us” article, $9 million was donated by individuals and families to fund the purchase and construction of the park. The rest was funded by corporations, charities, the city of Salisbury, the state, Rowan County, state legislators and local civic clubs.

The only agreement signed between the council and the previous owners was that the city would establish a board to process applications or requests and have them vetted before having it brought to the council.

That board, called the Bell Tower Green advisory committee, is currently seeking individuals for its three general public seats to create a diverse board. Community members could express what they would like to see and, after consideration, would receive a vote of approval or disapproval on asking the city to move forward.

The advisory board would also include one appointed council member, but that person would not be able to vote on applications. Instead, they would serve as a liaison between the council and the board.

Dozens of supporters and veterans came out to Bell Tower Green on Thursday afternoon for a rally and to say the pledge to the flag, which was led by Rowan County veteran of the year Troy Horton. The group then joined in prayer with veteran Jim Duncan before lining West Innes Street in front of the park, singing the country’s anthems and greeting vehicles passing through downtown.

“I lost a lot of family behind this flag,” said veteran Hercules Shannon, who attended the rally.

The Catawba College dance and cheer team also attended the event with representative Miss Rowan County Veteran Queen Rachel Webster.

“We’re here to stand behind them,” she said. “The flag is a symbol of everything they served for.”