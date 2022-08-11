Man arrested on multiple charges following chase

Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a house on Oak Breeze Drive to check on the welfare of Gregory Shawn Terry, 47, by concerned relatives.

On the way to Terry’s home, deputies were notified that he was instead at the home of his ex-wife’s grandparents, where he had gone to speak with his former wife. The two had, said deputies, been involved in an argument. She told deputies that she had stepped out onto the front porch of her grandparents’ home to talk with Terry, and he pulled a 9mm Smith and Wesson from his pants. She told him to put the gun away, but instead, when she turned to go back in the house, he fired the gun into the air. The woman told deputies he then got in his pickup truck and left.

Deputies spotted Terry’s gold 2003 Ford truck on Centenary Church Road, and initially he refused to pull over for blue lights and sirens on deputies’ vehicles. He did stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Centenary Church and Mooresville roads, and deputies used the cruiser’s speaker to tell him to get out of the truck. Terry waved his hands in the air, then turned left and drove on. He did end up stopping near his Oak Breeze Drive residence. Reports indicate Terry resisted being taken into custody but deputies were eventually able to handcuff him. The gun, deputies report, was found in the truck.

It was later discovered that all four tires on the ex-wife’s car had been slashed.

Terry was charged with injury to personal property, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, failure to heed for light or siren, and driving with license revoked due to impairment. Bond was set at $20,000 and his first appearance in court was Wednesday, Aug. 10.