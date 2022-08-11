Blotter for Aug. 11

In the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• Deputies investigated a report of vandalism and damage to property on Leonard Road, Salisbury that occurred about 4:16 a.m. Aug. 8.

• A report of larceny from a motor vehicle on E. Ritchie Road, Salisbury was reported to have occurred between 3:37 p.m. Aug. 5 and 5:30 a.m. Aug. 8. Total estimated loss $2,110.

• A larceny from a property on Stokes Ferry Road, Gold Hill was reported to have occurred between 1:20 p.m. Aug. 5 and 1:24 p.m. Aug. 8. Total estimated loss $200. Property was reportedly recovered.

• A larceny from a property on Patterson Road, China Grove was reported to have occurred between 9 a.m. and 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Total estimated loss $2,000 for the theft of a utility trailer.

• A report of property damage on Woodleaf Road, Woodleaf occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

• Joshua Wayne Sheppard, 36, was arrested Aug. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance.