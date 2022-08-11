Alcorn scheduled to speak at Hood opening convocation

SALISBURY — Gregory M. Alcorn will be the speaker for Hood Theological Seminary’s Opening Convocation on Sept. 16.

Alcorn is founder and CEO of Global Contact Services. He is also co-founder (with his wife, Missie) of ApSeed Early Childhood Education and author of “The Seven Dumb Things We All Say.”

The public is welcome to attend this virtual service by going to Hood Theological Seminary’s website: hoodseminary.edu/news/2022-virtual-opening-convocation for event details.

The video conference link will be posted soon on the Hood website. The opening convocation marks the official beginning of the academic year and is a time when the seminary community joins together in asking God’s guidance throughout the coming year.

Hood Theological Seminary, located at 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive in Salisbury, is a graduate and professional school sponsored by the AME Zion Church and approved by the University Senate of The United Methodist Church. Its student body, faculty and staff comprise persons from many different denominations.