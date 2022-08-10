Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education reminds students to follow rules as school starts

SALISBURY — At Monday’s Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education meeting, chair Dean Hunter reminded teachers that they should enforce rules and regulations evenly, but firmly, with the knowledge the board is behind them.

The school board states the following beliefs about those attending class, those teaching or supervising, and those parenting:

• Each student must increasingly be responsible for his/her own behavior.

• Any reason for disciplinary action should be fully understood by the student and parent.

• Teachers and administrators should be consistent in administering student discipline.

• Parents have a responsibility for the behavior of their children while their children are at school.

• A positive and safe learning environment is a right of all students that should not be violated by negative student behavior.

The student Code of Conduct is provided to every student and anyone wishing to read the conduct and what constitutes a violation, from simple to severe, and what penalties can be exacted, can go to https://www.rssed.org/kes/students/code-of-conduct for more information.

In addition, Hanford-Dole Elementary, Landis Elementary and Shive Elementary will have uniforms for the 2022-2023 school year. Hunter encouraged parents to check with their child’s school for their individual uniform or dress code policies, and said teachers and administrators need to enforce the policies.

“I attended a back-to-school event this weekend, and if what I saw there was any indication, there are going to be a lot of folks who need to be sent home Wednesday,” he said.

The schools will continue with the same COVID-19 regulations that they had in place at the end of the school year last spring, including that masks are optional, and there is a quarantine policy in place for anyone who tests positive, anyone with symptoms and anyone exposed but showing no signs. Go to https://www.rssed.org/about/departments/student-services/health-manual/coronavirus for detailed information.