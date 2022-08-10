Former Salisbury basketball star arrested

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Staff Report

Sharmari Lakevin Spears

SALISBURY — A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a former standout basketball player on a warrant involving violent charges.

The deputy made a felony stop on Sharmari Spears on Aug. 5 after spotting him leaving a local address in an orange vehicle. Spears was arrested without incident.

A police canine on the scene indicated the presence of narcotics so the car was searched and a concealed handgun was found.

Spears was served warrants for his arrest on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon, and charged additionally with a second count of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Spears, a 6-foot-6 forward, played two seasons at Salisbury High School and finished his prep career at Blair Academy in New Jersey. He averaged 27.3 points as a Salisbury sophomore and later played at Boston College before transferring to Charlotte.

