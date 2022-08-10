Faith anticipates approval of mural for fire station

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 10, 2022

By Madeline Wagoner

FAITH — The Town of Faith Board of Aldermen was presented with a rendering for a mural Tuesday that will potentially be put on the side of the fire station on North Main Street.

According to Mayor Randall Barger, he wanted to bring something eye-catching and unique to the town. So officials reached out to local artist Shane Pierce, also known as Abstract Dissent, for a commissioned work. Pierce also recently created a mural for Grove Cartel in China Grove.

Faith is still awaiting all final approvals, and due to a potential unveiling of the finished wall, it is uncertain what the final design will include.

Barger said it would be around two months before the town has the final details.

