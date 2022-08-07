Two warrants issued after man wounded in shooting

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 7, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Warrants for two men have been issued after a shooting last week that was investigated by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and ended with one of the men being treated for a gunshot wound to the upper arm.

Richard Dale, 34, who lives at the U.S. Hwy. 601 home where a shooting occurred, is wanted on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a gun with an altered serial number.

Dale was allegedly arguing over stolen property with Nicholas Teasley, 27, when Teasley reportedly hit Dale in the head with a weapon. Dale then allegedly shot Teasley in self defense.

Teasley, who lives in Mooresville, is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a deadly weapon.

