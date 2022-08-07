RSS to consider sale of Enochville Elementary to Church

SALISBURY — The sale of an empty school building is on the agenda for the next Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education meeting.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday at Wallace Educational Forum. The meeting can also be viewed remotely at vimeo.com/rssboe.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools has received a high bid from Piedmont Baptist Church to purchase the former Enochville Elementary School property. The school closed at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, along with Faith Elementary. The Rowan County Board of Commissioners signed off on the district selling the school in 2022.

The board had received an offer of $500,000, but the $600,000 offer from the church came out on top after an upset bid process. The board will be asked to consider accepting the offer at the meeting.

In other agenda items:

• The board will review a proposed capital outlay budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year totaling $3.9 million. The funding breakdown for this year’s projects touch almost every facility in the district with projects ranging from lab upgrades to landscaping and roof replacement.

The current highest single allotment is $560,000 for security fencing at Salisbury High School.

• The board will consider a memorandum of understanding for school resource officer services. The district approves agreements with local law enforcement agencies to provide officers in schools each year.

These are the totals to be paid for officers from each agency:

Landis: $147,155

Spencer: $134,519

China Grove: $159,401

Salisbury: $89,244

China Grove: $389,368

• The board will receive an update on federal COVID-19 relief spending. So far the district has spent the entirety of a $4.7 million allotment it received in the first round of funding, 25% of the $19.7 million it was awarded in the second round and 13% of the $45.7 million in the third round.