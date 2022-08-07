Reports of active shooter at Walmart exaggerated

SALISBURY — Reports of an active shooter at Walmart on Arlington Street in the city late Friday afternoon turned out to be slightly exaggerated, according to police reports.

In a briefing to media about 6 p.m. Aug. 5, Capt. Patrick “PJ” Smith said upon arrival, witnesses told police there had been an argument among three people in the store. A gun was displayed by one person, but no shots were fired, no one was injured and all three left the store before officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury police at 704-638-5262 or email investigations@salisburync.gov.