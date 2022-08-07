Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

SALISBURY – The Salisbury-Rowan County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 grant program.

Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, congregations and governmental and educational institutions. For-profit businesses are not eligible for funding.

Grants will be awarded in support of a broad range of charitable purposes. Priority will be given to effective programs and projects that address a community need and will prioritize requests that focus on: arts and culture, early childhood and higher education, environment, animal welfare, career readiness and workforce development, health care focusing on COVID-19 relief, and human services focusing on at risk populations.

All proposed projects or programs must serve residents of Salisbury-Rowan County.

Award amounts will be determined based on the merit of the proposed project and available funds. Previous awards have ranged from $2,500 to $8,000, but the foundation will consider awards up to $10,000 for a new and innovative project. Proposals for larger grant awards are encouraged to identify additional funding sources and partnerships with other organizations.

To begin the application process, go to fftcgrants.communityforce.com and select “Salisbury-Rowan County Community Foundation” to access the online application. Returning applicant organizations can log in to the online grants center using their previously established ID and password. First-time applicant organizations can create a new account.

Completed applications must be submitted by noon Friday, Sept. 2. The online grant application closes promptly at noon and will not accept late submissions.

Contact Tiara Miles with further questions about the application process at 704-973-4506 or tmiles@fftc.org.