Back to School: Message from the superintendent

By Rowan-Salisbury Schools Interim Superintendent April Kuhn

It’s time to start counting down the days – the 2022-2023 school year is almost here!

I’ve always loved the first day of school. As a little girl, I was filled with a deep sense of anticipation – excited to make new friends and to reconnect with those I hadn’t seen all summer. I was eager for a fresh start and for all the learning a new school year would bring. I also remember that I had classmates who did not share the same enthusiasm I had for school.

Today, as an educational leader, I’m still excited (and maybe even a little nervous) at the beginning of each school year. I love to see our students and staff return from summer break. I’m still eager for the fresh start and life lessons that each school year brings. I am also keenly aware that some students are apprehensive about the start of school.

As the first day of school approaches, it’s totally OK to be nervous or excited or a mixture of both – no matter who you are. At Rowan-Salisbury Schools, our commitment to students and families is to keep students safe and to inspire them to achieve the extraordinary.

Students, we can’t wait to welcome you back into our classrooms! You are the reason why we come to work each day. You are incredible, and we are so excited to learn and grow together this year.

Parents, thank you for entrusting us with your children every day. We do not take that responsibility lightly, and we look forward to engaging their minds and cultivating students’ unique gifts to find the spark that will propel their learning. We need and welcome your partnership in their learning because after all, you were their first teachers.

Staff, I am incredibly grateful for how all of you put the time, energy and dedication into making sure our students feel the way I felt when I was a student. Thank you for welcoming them with open arms day after day. Thank you for sparking their imagination and creativity. Thank you for your dutiful preparation to ensure that our students receive high-quality instruction. Thank you for keeping them safe.

The past few years have thrown unprecedented challenges our way, but the Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ staff, students, families and community are resilient. I continue to be in awe of the way that we bring our best each day for student success. As we continue moving forward with Renewal 2027 Strategic Priorities to operationalize our directional system, we have the tools we need to develop healthy and engaged learners. We are focused on building academic and interpersonal skills to unlock students’ unique life goals. Our goals and strategies enable us to enhance a learning environment where all students find a love of learning.

I am confident that this year will be one of growth, learning and achieving the extraordinary! See you on Aug. 10!