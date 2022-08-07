Back to School: Kannapolis City Schools

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 7, 2022

By Post Education

Forest Park Elementary, 1333 Forest Park Drive, Kannapolis. 704-932-8121

Principal: Martha Motley

Fred L. Wilson Elementary, 1401 Pine Street, Kannapolis. 704-932-8656

Principal: Lenore Thompson

G.W. Carver Elementary, 525 East C St., Kannapolis. 704-932-4161

Principal: Jason Irving

Jackson Park Elementary, 1400 Jackson St., Kannapolis. 704-933-2831

Principal: Will Gibson

Shady Brook Elementary, 903 Rogers Lake Road, Kannapolis. 704-933-2434

Principal: Ingrid Doehle

North Kannapolis Elementary, 800 N. Walnut St., Kannapolis. 704-933-2935

Principal: Lauren Dobbin

Kannapolis Middle School, 1445 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis. 704-932-4102

Principal: Mandi Campbell

A.L. Brown High School, 415 East First St., Kannapolis. 704-932-6125

Principal: Sara Newell

