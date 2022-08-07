Back to School: Kannapolis City Schools
Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 7, 2022
Forest Park Elementary, 1333 Forest Park Drive, Kannapolis. 704-932-8121
Principal: Martha Motley
Fred L. Wilson Elementary, 1401 Pine Street, Kannapolis. 704-932-8656
Principal: Lenore Thompson
G.W. Carver Elementary, 525 East C St., Kannapolis. 704-932-4161
Principal: Jason Irving
Jackson Park Elementary, 1400 Jackson St., Kannapolis. 704-933-2831
Principal: Will Gibson
Shady Brook Elementary, 903 Rogers Lake Road, Kannapolis. 704-933-2434
Principal: Ingrid Doehle
North Kannapolis Elementary, 800 N. Walnut St., Kannapolis. 704-933-2935
Principal: Lauren Dobbin
Kannapolis Middle School, 1445 Oakwood Ave., Kannapolis. 704-932-4102
Principal: Mandi Campbell
A.L. Brown High School, 415 East First St., Kannapolis. 704-932-6125
Principal: Sara Newell