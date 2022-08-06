Library Notes: RPL’s Summer Reading prize raffle winners announced

Rowan Public Library

The Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading program this year provided an “Ocean of Possibilities” for participants to win prizes! Each year, chances to win a variety of big prizes are available to readers who join in on the Summer Reading fun. Prizes sponsored by the Friends of RPL are provided according to age groups. Children’s prizes are split into two categories: baby, toddler, preschool (ages 0-5) and school age (ages 6-10). Teen prizes are designated for rising sixth-12th graders (ages 11-17). Adult prizes are designed for ages 18 and up, which includes recently graduated 2022 high school seniors. Teen prize winners were announced at the Teen Summer Reading Finale and National Teen Lock-In. Winners for children and adult summer reading prizes were announced at the Children and Adult Summer Reading Finale, a prerecorded video that has been posted to the library’s Facebook page (@rowanpubliclibrary).

Children’s Summer Reading

Every child who read 20 hours received free books and a chance to win a Super Reader prize bag full of fun goodies for kids. A winning ticket for the Super Reader prize basket was drawn at each branch in both the preschool and the school age category. The Super Reader Raffle Winners at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) are Colton W. and Ava W., winners at RPL East (Rockwell) are Elyse L. and Elliot S, winners at RPL South (China Grove) are Kathleen Y. and Oliver B., winners at RPL West (Cleveland) are Carolana M. and Carly S.

Teen Summer Reading

Teens were invited to attend the Teen Summer Reading Finale and National Teen Lock-In, which included a special after-hours experience at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury). Teens enjoyed refreshments, games, crafts, virtual author chats and prize winners were announced. Five-hour prizes included a diamond painting kit, an ocean wave projector, a crystal reef growing kit, and a $10 gift card to South Main Book Company in Salisbury. Ten-hour prizes included a sea turtle pool float, an ocean zen garden, a jellyfish lamp, and a $50 gift card to South Main Book Company in Salisbury. Twenty-hour prizes included a Fitbit Inspire 2, a Kindle 10 with accessories, and a $100 gift card to South Main Book Company in Salisbury. The winners of the 5-hour prizes are Alexandria A., Damon L., Jeremy K., and Kai M; winners of the 10-hour are Arabella E., Deborah W., Isabella L., and Clara B; winners of the 20-hour prizes are Noor E., Betty K., and Bayley K. Teen prize winners have been contacted to pick up their prizes.

Adult Summer Reading

Summer Reading for grown-ups was a big success this year! The Adult Short Story Contest garnered a record 14 entries, all illustrating “The Power of Possibility.” After serious deliberation, the winner was determined to be Charity B. She will receive a Friends of RPL tote bag containing a LGFCU portable cooler, a $10 Amazon Gift Card, and a reusable Rocket Notebook, which allows the user to upload their writings to the cloud and then wipe off the pages.

The top five Adult Reading Log winners will receive an Amazon gift card ranging from $75 to $25. The top reader logged 686 hours, second place logged 665, third place logged 442, fourth place logged 337 and fifth place logged 286 hours. The top 25 readers are eligible for goody bags containing prizes from RPL Summer Reading sponsors, and all have already been contacted via phone and/or email with pickup instructions.

Summer Reading participants of all ages were invited to visit all RPL locations for a chance to win a pizza party. Patrons who visited all four RPL branches with a pizza party raffle entry form received a stamp specific to that branch. Patrons who returned their entry form with all location-specific stamps were entered for a chance to win the pizza party. The library received 19 entries for the pizza party raffle and the winner is Cooper Z. Congratulations Cooper!

All Summer Reading 2022 prizes must be picked up by Sept. 1. Prize winners can call 980-432-8670 to arrange prize pick up. Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programs and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. For more information about Summer Reading or future programs and events, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 980-432-8670.