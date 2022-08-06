Jon Schell: God’s cure for man’s sickness

Everyday it becomes more apparent that the human race is not well. It is afflicted with a debilitating and degenerative disease which causes misery and pain. The symptoms of this disease affect the body and mind and are clearly seen throughout the physical world, yet its cause is in the unseen spiritual realm. Left unchecked this sickness will destroy everyone who has it.

Man’s Condition (Ephesians 2:1-3) — In our natural state we are spiritually dead. Like an unplugged lamp that can’t shine without a power source, we are separated from God and all that He offers. We are disconnected from His joy, peace, forgiveness and purpose.

We also are enslaved, following the “ways of this world,” our “sinful nature’s cravings” and even Satan himself. Since these are the enemies of God, we are in rebellion against Him and are “objects of His wrath.” On Judgment Day, we will each answer to God for the things we have done. And judgment has already been pronounced, for ”the wages of sin is death.”

This spiritual disease has infected every person on earth, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” — Rom. 3:23. And since every human is separated from God, enslaved by sin and facing their own judgment, no man-made religion or philosophy can help. And no human can be our savior. Man’s condition is critical. Imagine needing a blood transfusion in order to live, yet none is available. Spiritually speaking this is the desperate situation each of us are in.

God’s Cure (Ephesians 2:4-7) — God knows that we cannot save ourselves so He chose to help us Himself. He was motivated by His great love and mercy.

God’s cure is Jesus Christ Himself. Our salvation is all wrapped up in Him. Scripture says that God made us alive with Christ…He raised us up with Christ… and he seated us with Him in the heavenly realms in Christ. Our cure is found in Jesus Christ the Son of God and His great sacrifice for us on the Cross. Jesus is the blood donor that we desperately need. This wonderful gift will display God’s grace and kindness to humanity throughout “the coming ages.” Others will stand in awe at the grace of God shown to us through Christ.

How it is received (Ephesians 2:8-10) — God offers His grace (undeserved favor) to all people everywhere and we accept His gift to us through faith. We simply trust and believe in Him and His finished work on the cross. When we do, we are saved and delivered from future judgment. Our sins are washed away and we become alive in Christ. We are now a new creation!

Since there is no way that we can save ourselves nor add to what Christ has done, we can never brag about the new life we have. It is a gift from our generous God.

Love moved Jesus to die on the cross. His sacrifice is what saves us from our spiritual disease. He did all the work and offers it to us now. Our part is to trust in Jesus Christ to save us.

Jon Schell is pastor of St. Luke’s Church in Granite Quarry.