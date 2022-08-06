Dye claims title of National Classic Ms. Regal Elegance

Chariel Dye, who has lived in Rowan County for 21 years, won the Classic Miss category and earned a national title as National Classic Ms. Regal Elegance in the recent Regal Elegance National Pageant.

Also known as Minnette Smith, Dye, 45, has served as a community leader and activist. Last year she also won the highest title as The Regal Elegance NC Queen of Queens 2021 in Greensboro at October’s pageant. Winning that title qualified her for the nationals at Zeider’s American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach, where she represented Rowan County in the Classic Regal Category and walked away as a winner July 31.