Doug Creamer: Happy anniversary to me!

Thirty years ago this week, I went down to meet with the editor of The Stanly News & Press and asked if she would consider letting me write a column. She looked over some things I had written and decided to give me a shot. Thirty years, four newspapers, five books and two websites later, I am still writing. I have never made enough through my writing to support myself, but if the Bible is right, I have laid up some treasures in heaven.

The journey began with the simple desire to write. When I first started writing, I just wrote about any topic that I found racing around in my mind. It was one of the typesetters at the paper who told me that I needed a signature to my writing. I needed something that set me apart.

How did I want to be seen? I asked her how she saw me, and she said that I am always so positive and encouraging. The word encouraging stirred deeply in my spirit. That’s how the opening line to my last paragraph was born…I want to encourage you…

There are two writers with which I wish I could share my columns and books. Both writers took time to encourage me when I was starting out, but they have since passed away. The first is Og Mandino. He was an internationally known best-selling author. I loved his style and I met him at an author signing when I was in high school. I asked him tons of questions, and even wrote him a letter. He graciously responded, and ended his letter to me with, “Go get ‘em, tiger.”

The other writer was a friend of a friend of mine. He was a columnist in many papers around the country, and took an hour one evening to talk with me on the phone. He was the one who told me that I needed to get some experience, and that I should try to write for a local paper. His advice pushed me to try my craft and to hone my skills as a writer through my weekly column. I went to his grave a long time ago to express my thanks and to plant some flowers.

Through the years, I have met some of my own fans. It always takes my breath away when I walk into someone’s office and see one of my columns hanging on the wall. It humbles me when someone tells me that my words helped to bring comfort. Some have said they wonder how I knew exactly what they needed to hear. If you have written to me, I still have your letters, and they are treasured.

Writing five books has been a magical dream. I have even been able to share my books with some well-known people. I gave one to Elizabeth and Bob Dole. Elizabeth wrote me a nice note of thanks, which is one of my treasures. I also gave one to Carol Burnett and had the opportunity to talk with her for a few minutes.

I enjoy keeping up my personal website where I post my columns and links to everything weather. I really enjoy keeping up the EncouragingU.com website. I hope to find more writers who will join our little group. We are also working on another book.

I am so thankful for the opportunity to write. I am also thankful for readers like you who continue to read. I have had so many wonderful experiences because I write. I am not sure how much longer we will be able to meet through newspapers, but if you will keep reading I will keep writing. I still have stories to tell and hearts I hope to encourage.

I want to encourage you to keep reading and sharing your stories with me. The truth of the matter is in our Christian walk I need you and you need me. The same applies to writing this column. I enjoy writing, but the reason I do it is to encourage you in your spiritual walk. We all get discouraged in life and need a helping hand to get back up. Sometimes I am the lucky one who gets to lift you up through my words. But sometimes when I open an email or a letter from you…you get to do the same thing for me. Isn’t it amazing how God works through each one us? He knows what we need and sends His word to strengthen and encourage us. Thank you for reading, sharing, and encouraging. See you next week. Bless you one and all!

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.