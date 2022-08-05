Suspect killed, law enforcement officer wounded in shootout in Clemmons

CLEMMONS (AP) — A man wanted on a murder charge was killed and a law enforcement officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire Friday, officials said.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department, State Bureau of Investigation and Greensboro Police Department were collaborating to find the suspect Friday and when he was located in Clemmons, there was an exchange of gunfire, the county sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and one law enforcement officer was shot, but his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, officials said.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough did not identify the man who was killed, but said he was wanted in Charlotte on a murder charge, news outlets reported. He said the injured law enforcement officer was not a county deputy, but he declined to say which agency the officer works for. The injured officer was not with Charlotte-Mecklenberg police, the department said in a statement.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.