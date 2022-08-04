Unity N Praise Singing Ministry 17th anniversary gathering set for Sunday
Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 4, 2022
- Unity N Praise Singing Ministry will celebrate their 17th anniversary at Hall's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, 611 East Monroe St., on Sunday Aug. 7, at 5 p.m.
SALISBURY — Unity N Praise Singing Ministry will celebrate its 17th anniversary at Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, 611 East Monroe St., on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m.
Comments
About Post Lifestyles
Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content
More by Post