Unity N Praise Singing Ministry 17th anniversary gathering set for Sunday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

Unity N Praise Singing Ministry will celebrate their 17th anniversary at Hall's Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, 611 East Monroe St., on Sunday Aug. 7, at 5 p.m.

SALISBURY — Unity N Praise Singing Ministry will celebrate its 17th anniversary at Hall’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, 611 East Monroe St., on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m.

Comments

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More Lifestyle

Salisbury Symphony summer camp teacher brings out the best of young musicians

Maggie Dees: Can the little guy ever win?

Let’s go riding again! Next trip focuses on the Mississippi River

Library Notes: Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading comes to an end with chances to win prizes

Print Article