Library has grant funded positions to digitize Post archive

SALISBURY — Rowan Public Library is looking for people to help preserve the Salisbury Post’s work.

The Salisbury Post Morgue Preservation Project is looking to take all of the printed archival material housed by the Post and convert it into a digital format available to the public. Newspaper archives are colloquially called morgues in the business.

The Post and the county struck up a records loan agreement earlier this year to give the library access the entirety of the morgue, back to the early 20th century, and convert it into a resource available through the Edith M. Clark History Room.

The archive is often used by reporters to research stories that date before the Post began its own digital paper trail in the 2000s and is occasionally made available for research in-person.

The library is now looking for part-time, temporary workers to help with the archiving process.

History Room Supervisor Gretchen Witt told the Post the library does not have a specific number of paid positions available and it depends on hours and availability of people who are hired for the project. People can also volunteer. The library has access to $50,000 in grant funding from the Blanche and Julian Robertson Family foundation.

Witt said having archival experience is helpful but the library is not turning people away for lack of experience either. People who want to participate apply through the county’s regular jobs portal online.

The library is picking up material as it can and Witt said that is expected to accelerate as it brings people on board to help with the project.

Witt said the end goal is to have the entire archive available according to the categories in place at the Post. The morgue is organized based on names of people, businesses, other organizations and significant historical events like wars.

Anyone interested in applying can visit\edithclark.omeka.net/spmpp.