Excavation business loses equipment in burglary

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Staff Report

MOORESVILLE — Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a report just before 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 that a number of locked storage trailers at Pedulla Excavating had been broken into overnight and numerous pieces of equipment stolen.

The victim, a representative of the business, told deputies that security camera footage showed three men dressed in long sleeves and long pants entered the property about 1 a.m. and over the next hour, forced their way into a total of nine trailers.

A multitude of equipment was taken including numerous chain saws and a generator among other pieces. In total, it is estimated almost $16,000 in materials was stolen. The thieves left the property about 2 a.m. in a small pick-up.

Deputies said the company is compiling a list of items and serial numbers to submit.

