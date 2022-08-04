Blotter: August 4

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 4, 2022

By Staff Report

In Salisbury Police reports

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Maupin Avenue was reported to have occurred between noon Aug. 1 and 1 p.m. Aug. 2. Total estimated loss $25.

• Joseph Zane Gainer, 35, was arrested Aug. 2 and charged with communicating threats.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary from an outbuilding on Harris Quarry Road was reported to have occurred between about 3 p.m. July 31 and 2 p.m. Aug. 1. Total estimated loss $100.

• A report of property damage on Roy Miller Park Road was reported to have occurred on Aug. 1 about 2:30 p.m.

 

