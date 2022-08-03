Chewy Gives Back surpasses $100 million in donations, county rescue efforts benefit

SALISBURY — Chewy has announced that its Chewy Gives Back program has surpassed $100 million in donations since 2012, with several Rowan County pet rescue efforts receiving donations through wishlists fulfilled by community members.

According to the company, Chewy Gives Back ensures that nonprofit organizations partnered with the company have food and supplies for animals, with 96 million meals and 64 million pounds of food being donated nationwide.

Chewy’s website allows nonprofit groups can list their current supply needs for the community to provide donations.

According to Deborah Baker, president and founder of Midnight’s Promise Equine Rescue in China Grove, donations and volunteers are vital to keep a rescue organization’s doors open.

“We depend on donations in order to fill needs,” she said. “People can donate feed, hay or their time. You don’t need to know about horses, we train all of our volunteers.”

Baker founded the nonprofit horse farm seven years ago after adopting her first horse, which was a rescue. However, with the rapid increase of inflation this year, she said many rescue efforts are facing supply shortages to keep services alive.

Maverick Pet Transportation’s President Rick Roper expressed that although the organization’s food supply typically does not come through Chewy, the distribution center in Salisbury has been an asset in times of need.

“I offered to pick up some food from their warehouse and they instead had it delivered directly to me,” he said. “They’re a great company.”

Chewy also donated 10 bags of food last year to Maverick Pet Transportation when it was unable to receive food from its primary supplier.

Amy Vestal, development director of Partners in Learning, said “every little penny counts” when it comes to nonprofit organizations. In November, she reached out to Chewy for its Chewy Gives Back program to share the unique purpose of animals for the social and emotional needs of children. Chewy also donated $100 in supplies when finding out about the organization’s purpose.

“I told them about how we have animals from guinea pigs, chickens to fish with our program,” she said. “Many children don’t get the opportunity to hold a guinea pig or pet a chicken. We have to care for these animals so we can continue to provide this experience for those who come to both of our locations (Novant and Catawba).”

For a full list of Rowan County shelters’ wishlist through Chewy Gives Back, go to www.chewy.com/g/animal-shelters-and-rescues.